Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $20.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

