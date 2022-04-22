Lisk Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $490.12 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Lisk has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $356.66 million and approximately $490.12 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00006845 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047536 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00016549 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001279 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.