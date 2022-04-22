Litecoin Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $854.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $854.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,701.36 or 0.99762617 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 755,683,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

