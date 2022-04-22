Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Announces Earnings Results

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:LAD traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.66. 2,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,566. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.39 and a 200 day moving average of $309.08. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $274.03 and a 12 month high of $406.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,673,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,785,000 after buying an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after purchasing an additional 81,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

