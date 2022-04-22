Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.87 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.09 by $1.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $294.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $406.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total transaction of $871,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Lithia Motors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Lithia Motors by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

