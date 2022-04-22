Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 56.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.38 ($0.73).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLOY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 44 ($0.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.82) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total value of £135,534.84 ($176,339.89). Also, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £235,000 ($305,750.72).

LON LLOY traded down GBX 0.81 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 46.11 ($0.60). 104,380,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,261,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.15. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.73).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

