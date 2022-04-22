Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Announces $2.80 Quarterly Dividend

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.80 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.
Lockheed Martin has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $28.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $439.54 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.22. The company has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 798.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
