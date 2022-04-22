Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Announces $2.80 Quarterly Dividend

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.80 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Lockheed Martin has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $28.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $439.54 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.22. The company has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 798.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

