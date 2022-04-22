Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$26.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.78. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$66.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.11 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $26.700-$26.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.83 on Friday, reaching $444.37. 18,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $448.86.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

