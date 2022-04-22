Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Shares Down 7.4%

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 105,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 49,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.55 million and a PE ratio of -18.57.
Loncor Gold Company Profile (TSE:LN)
Read More
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.