Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Shares Down 7.4%

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 105,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 49,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.55 million and a PE ratio of -18.57.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

