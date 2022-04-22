Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of LYLT stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Loyalty Ventures has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $238.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Loyalty Ventures will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

