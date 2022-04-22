LuaSwap One Day Trading Volume Hits $31,295.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and $31,295.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00033880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00103911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 232,825,796 coins and its circulating supply is 171,679,829 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

