Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.380-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.150-$9.350 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $442.77.

LULU traded down $6.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.07. 7,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,497. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

