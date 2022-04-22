Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Given New $76.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of MSGE stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.41. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,241. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $95.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $516.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,173,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,230,000 after purchasing an additional 532,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 465,480 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,302,000 after acquiring an additional 280,477 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 366,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 639,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,480,000 after acquiring an additional 202,056 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

