MakiSwap (MAKI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $805,623.00

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $964,224.51 and $805,623.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.79 or 0.07456295 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00040158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,593.09 or 0.99843835 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

