MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Issues Earnings Results

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
MKTX opened at $272.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.60 and a 200 day moving average of $368.23. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $256.26 and a 52-week high of $514.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.36%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
