MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $395.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $383.00 to $395.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $402.00 to $367.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $374.89.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX stock opened at $272.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.23. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $256.26 and a 1-year high of $514.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.