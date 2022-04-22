Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.31.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC stock opened at $175.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.