Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $178.70, but opened at $184.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies shares last traded at $175.28, with a volume of 6,358 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,750,000 after buying an additional 860,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,211,000 after purchasing an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000,000 after purchasing an additional 289,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,137,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,798,000 after purchasing an additional 642,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

