Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $12,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $374.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.04. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.69 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.30.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

