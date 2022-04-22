Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.38

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $5.97. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 292,510 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $213.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 2.50.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 47,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $152,290.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 309,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,385 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

