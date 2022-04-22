Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.69.

MAS stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,642. Masco has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Masco by 752.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,583,000. Standard Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Masco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,722,000 after purchasing an additional 615,687 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

