Matrix AI Network Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $756,866.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Matrix AI Network Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

