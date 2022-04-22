MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Trading Down 14.7%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF – Get Rating) shares traded down 14.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

