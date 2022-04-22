MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock Price Up 4.1%

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 24,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 598,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 56.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MaxCyte stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) by 588.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its products include MaxCyte ATx, an electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection; MaxCyte STx, a scalable electroporation technology for high yield transient expression of complex proteins, vaccines, and biologics; MaxCyte VLx, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GTx, a clinically validated and scalable electroporation technology for complex cellular engineering.

