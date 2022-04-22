McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.93

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 161653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$445.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$44.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.91 million. Equities analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

