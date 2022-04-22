MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $201.87

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.87 and traded as low as $193.50. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $193.50, with a volume of 139 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.09.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

