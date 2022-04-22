Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Senior Officer Sells C$90,725.00 in Stock

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Soraia Morais sold 95,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total transaction of C$90,725.00.

CVE:MNO traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.03. 247,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,803. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.03.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

