Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up to $22.00

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $22.72. Merus shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 1,109 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

The firm has a market cap of $951.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 135.65% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Merus by 104.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Merus by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Merus by 4,040.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

