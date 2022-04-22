Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives C$57.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on MX. UBS Group boosted their target price on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$947,660. Also, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total transaction of C$511,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,415,508.60. Insiders sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock worth $798,048 over the last quarter.

Methanex stock traded down C$1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$65.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$37.85 and a 52-week high of C$71.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$66.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.03. The company has a market cap of C$4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.47.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.20 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.0700006 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

