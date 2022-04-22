Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

NYSE:MCB traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.28. 2,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,583. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average of $99.10. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $31,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $103,434.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,584 shares of company stock worth $372,891 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 225,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after purchasing an additional 147,742 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 335.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 513.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,628 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.