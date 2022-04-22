Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Acquires 22,000 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 22,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,567,867 shares in the company, valued at $17,839,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 5,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $11,500.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 7,473 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $30,639.30.

On Friday, January 28th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 56,688 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $215,414.40.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 73,704 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $297,027.12.

On Monday, January 24th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,135 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,179.45.

On Friday, January 21st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 33,229 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $137,568.06.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,000.00.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $97.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 558,657 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 91,676 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 358,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 26,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 352,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Industries International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

