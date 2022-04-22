Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $2.30 on Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, Mina has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00005786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $46.75 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.37 or 0.07379845 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00037678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,606.59 or 0.99745332 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 470,802,777 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.