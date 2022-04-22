MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) were up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 588,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.11 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,763,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,072 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,799,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,257 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,972,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,066,000 after acquiring an additional 492,824 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,627,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 224,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the third quarter worth $20,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

