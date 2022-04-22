Minter Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,458.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded down 13% against the dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $9.72 million and $9,458.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.97 or 0.00233623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00186868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00038462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.37 or 0.07456163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,761,723,288 coins and its circulating supply is 5,556,513,721 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.