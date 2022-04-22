Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIRM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,811. The company has a market cap of $816.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

