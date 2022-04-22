Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.64 Million Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Asana worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.67 per share, with a total value of $25,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $16,460,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $197,812,500 and sold 67,172 shares valued at $3,506,757. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

ASAN stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.29. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.54.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

