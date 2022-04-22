Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.64 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $13,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $34.64 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 87.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

