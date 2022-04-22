Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.13 Million Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Visteon worth $14,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Visteon by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VC stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.91. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $134.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visteon from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.31.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

