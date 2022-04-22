Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.51 Million Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,445 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $14,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in XPeng by 75.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 634,566 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in XPeng by 12.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 88.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in XPeng by 426.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,956,000 after purchasing an additional 592,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in XPeng by 23.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XPEV shares. Barclays lowered their price target on XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

XPEV opened at $23.84 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 6.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

