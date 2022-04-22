Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Properties worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 13.6% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,648,000 after acquiring an additional 64,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Boston Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Boston Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,222,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,200,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,079,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BXP stock opened at $127.13 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.02.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

Several research firms have commented on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

