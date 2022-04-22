Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,643 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.80.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $479.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $450.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.33. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $391.28 and a 1-year high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

