Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 23,453 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,453 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $13,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,351,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in CDW by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDW. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $176.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $162.47 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

