Mizuho Lowers Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target to $6.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.46.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $4.50 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $20.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $838.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,868 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 238,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 36,578 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.