MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Holdings Cut by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,850 shares during the period. MKS Instruments comprises approximately 1.1% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.52% of MKS Instruments worth $146,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.58. The company had a trading volume of 694,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.12 and a 12-month high of $195.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.88.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.90.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

