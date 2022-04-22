Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 450,000 Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000. Bowlero comprises approximately 1.0% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 1.41% of Bowlero at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000.

Shares of BOWL stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,334. Bowlero Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

