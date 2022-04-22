Monashee Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Surrozen comprises about 0.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 1.00% of Surrozen worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $1,416,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRZN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.98. 12,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,612. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Surrozen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

