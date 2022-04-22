Monashee Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. Eliem Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Eliem Therapeutics worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $5,972,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,984,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $236,452,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of ELYM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 37,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,408. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. Equities research analysts forecast that Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

