Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Solo Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

DTC traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 281,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

