Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $551,000 Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ViewRay as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after buying an additional 698,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,717,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after purchasing an additional 266,349 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in ViewRay by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,400,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 600,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ViewRay by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 103,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ViewRay by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,924,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 872,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

NASDAQ VRAY traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $2.92. 2,490,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,475. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.94.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViewRay Profile (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.