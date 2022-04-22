Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $6.34 Million Position in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,000. Compass Therapeutics makes up 1.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 2.04% of Compass Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OTC CMPX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 120,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,273. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMPX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.